FBI asking for public's assistance related to Rochester man arrested on child pornography charges

Stephen Nicot, 60, is accused of having videos that were taken from an Orleans County church bathroom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in getting more information about a Rochester man who has been charged with production and possession of child pornography.

Last year, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant of 60-year-old Stephen Nicot's house after receiving a tip that he had cameras hidden in his bathroom.

The sheriff's office allegedly found a USB drive, cell phones, an SD card, and a laptop that contained photos and videos of young boys and adult men naked. Some of these videos were of them showering.

Some of the videos were believed to have been taken by a camera in Nicot's bathroom. Some of these videos are believed to have been taken from a camera hidden in a shower at a church in Orleans County.