BUFFALO, NY - A father and son, who admitted over a year ago to bribing police officers to get towing jobs, are headed to prison.

Jim Mazzariello Jr. got a year in prison Thursday from U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara. His son, Adam, got six months.

More: Business owner, son admit to paying BPD officers bribes

Prosecutors say the two of them had drivers pay off police officers at crash scenes to get the towing and repair work over other companies between 2009 and 2012.

© 2018 WGRZ