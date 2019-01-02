WIRT, N.Y. — An Allegany County father and son have been charged with animal cruelty.

State Police arrested Daniel D. Hint, 55, and Joshua D. Hint, 36, both of Wirt for failure to provide sustenance. Daniel Hint was also charged with neglect of an impounded animal, improper disposal of dead animals and failure to provide shelter for dogs.

Investigators say they received a complaint of a deceased, malnourished and neglected animals at three properties on State Route 275 and County Road 8 in Wirt. A total of nine deceased animals were discovered.

The SPCA removed 140 other animals from the properties.

Both men were arraigned in court and released pending their next court date.