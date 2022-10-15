University police release name of victim stabbed at UB's North Campus, search for person of interest continues

University Police are investigating the incident and still searching for those that may have been involved.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo's campus police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Friday night.

According to university police, they received a call about a man with a chest wound around 7:30 p.m. on Moody Terrace Roadway near the Ellicott Complex on the University's North Campus.

The victim, who is not a member of the UB community, was taken to ECMC where he died of his injuries. He has been identified as 19-year-old Tyler Lewis, from Baldwin, N.Y., and a student at Buffalo State College.

Police have also identified a person of interest in the case and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the individual.

University at Buffalo's campus police said witnesses described the person of interest had significant facial injuries and was in the area at the time the stabbing happened but left the area driving a black 4-door sedan.

He is described as a white man, between 19 and 22 years of age, with light brown hair, medium build, and approximately 5 foot 5 to 5 foot nine inches. He was wearing a mustard-colored shirt that was covered in blood. He also had several cuts on his face, including a large diagonal laceration across his forehead.

University police believe this was a targeted act of violence, stressing there is no ongoing danger to the university community.

The university released this statement:

“I understand the news of last night’s incident is very upsetting, but I want to reassure our community that our campuses are extremely safe,” UB Police Chief Chris Bartolomei said. “To be clear, this does not appear to be a random act of violence, but rather a targeted incident between known individuals. Our officers and investigators are working around the clock with local law enforcement partners to bring the individuals involved to justice. We appreciate the UB students and community members who have already come forward with information helpful to the investigation.”