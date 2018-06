BUFFALo, NY - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man Friday night.

Buffalo Police say they responded to the call in the first block of Stanley Street around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

There, detectives say a 20-year-old Buffalo man was shot and killed.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

