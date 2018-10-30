BUFFALO, NY-- Fans kept police busy in and around New Era Field following the Bills' Monday night game against the New England Patriots.

The Erie County Sheriff's office says it arrested five people at the game.

They say Christopher Young, 34, of Williamsville was fighting with people in one of the 300-level entrances. Deputies say he had cocaine with him when they got him under control. He's facing charges of drug possession and resisting arrest.

Young is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

