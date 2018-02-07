Much of the Fruitbelt community is in mourning Monday night after an overnight shooting killed a 17-month-old boy and his grandmother.

Buffalo Police are actively investigating.

"This is a horrific, horrific crime," Buffalo Police spokesperson, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said. "When a 17 month-old child gets shot and killed on a city street."

The boy's great-grandmother is the one who, through her pain and tears, managed to speak with 2 On Your Side Monday afternoon. She asked that we not release her identity. She's fearful for her family after the shooting in front of her daughter's home.

According to Buffalo Police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning in the 200 block of Grape Street between North Street and Best Street. Four people were shot.

The great-grandmother explained that the four people were her daughter (Yvette Johnson), her son, her grandson, and her great-grandson (Kyrie).

She says daughter, her grandson and her great-grandson had returned home from a birthday celebration for Yvette and were waiting for her brother to arrive.

We're told when he got there, all four of them were out on the front porch, and Yvette's brother was holding the baby when the shooting started.

The great-grandmother tells 2 On Your Side that her son says he felt a sting in his leg, and heard sounds, which he thought at first were firecrackers.

She says he looked down to find the baby had been shot in the head. Yvette and her son were also hit by the gunfire.

Rinaldo says a number of suspects approached the house on foot. He adds that it's not clear how many had guns or how many rounds were fired.

Yvette and Kyrie died. Yvette's son and brother were treated and released from ECMC. Police are interviewing them to find out if they recognized any of the suspects.

Rinaldo says there is still an active investigation, "I can tell you that our entire homicide unit is going to work this relentlessly until we bring somebody to justice."

Police patrols were out in the neighborhood Monday afternoon into the evening while investigators collected evidence and looked for surveillance video.

Rinaldo admits it's too early in the investigation to say if the family was targeted and why, "but anytime that you have a large group of people in front of a particular address...somebody opens fire on the address...it's hard to say that it was random."

Mayor Byron Brown told reporters Monday that there are tips coming in, but they're asking for more, "I'm asking anyone who has any information regarding those individuals or the individual responsible for the shooting to provide that information to the Buffalo Police Department."

He also took to Twitter to ask for the community's assistance.

Investigators are looking for ANY INFORMATION in connection with the deadly overnight shooting in the Fruit Belt that claimed the lives of a grandmother & her 17-month-old grandson. I urge residents to come forward & help us solve this heartbreaking and violent crime. Please RT! pic.twitter.com/i5lJuEBmtD — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) July 2, 2018

The great-grandmother had a simple tearful message for the Fruitbelt community, "Somebody say something."

She also has a message for the person or persons who pulled the trigger, "I know that you think that what you did in the dark is not going to come to light...but it will. And soon."

"There are people in the community that know little bits and pieces of this story and we need them to come forward," adds Rinaldo. "If somebody is willing to shoot and kill a 17-month-old that person needs to be taken off the street immediately."

The great grandmother describes Kyrie as beautiful and full of life. She tells us Yvette, the boy's grandmother, was active in the community and had just finished training to be a corrections officer. We're told she had been recently hired for a job in Atlanta, Georgia, and they were actually scheduled to move down there at the end of this month.

A family friend tells 2 On Your Side the family hasn't discussed funeral arraignments yet.

Yvette's mother says they're working on getting together a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The confidential tip line is 847-2255, or you can call BPD Homicide Unit and speak directly to a detective by calling 851-4466.

