Mother of 8 left homeless after vehicle crashes into South Buffalo building

Happened during a police pursuit. Mother of six children left wondering where they will live now.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A mother, her boyfriend, and her six children are looking for a place to live after the building they called home was damaged by a crash between two vehicles during a police pursuit on Monday night.

It happened at the corner of South Park Avenue and Tifft Street at precisely 7:08 p.m., according to video from security cameras at H-A Auto Repair which is also located at the intersection.

A Violent Crash

The video obtained by 2 On Your Side shows a vehicle being pursued by Lackawanna Police running a red light at a high rate of speed, broadsiding a Jeep that had entered the intersection at Tifft.

The violent collision drove the Jeep into the corner of a two-family home.

The crash occurred in front of a Buffalo police car that was coming down South Park in the opposite direction. The video shows an officer leaping out the passenger side of that police car in pursuit of four suspects who piled out of the car which ran the red light and came to rest on Tifft.

The video also shows several occupants of the home the Jeep was pushed into, rushing to aid the occupants of that vehicle.

They included Nancy Rivera.

"The Whole House Shook"

The crash left a corner of the building in shambles, with sections of brick siding crumbling off of it.

"The whole house shook," said Rivera, who spoke with WGRZ-TV, while an emergency enclosure team shored up parts of the building and boarded up a shattered window.

The first floor of the building was unoccupied, but unfortunately for Rivera, the building inspector deemed the entire structure to be unsafe.

This means that she could not enter her second-floor apartment which she shared with her boyfriend and six children between the ages of 1-1/2 to 19 in order to collect belongings.

She and her family have been forced to relocate, temporarily placed in two hotel rooms provided by the Red Cross.

To aid her in managing the adjustment, Rivera's four youngest children are currently staying with her brother.

Although she is relieved that they have a reliable place to stay, she describes being away from them as significantly challenging for her as a parent.

"I know they are safe at my brother's house, but they are more safe with me because I am their mother."

"We Need Help"

Rivera is hoping that there is a landlord who has an apartment available to accommodate her family which she wants to get back together under one roof as soon as possible.

"I just need help to move and take my stuff out of here and get a place for my kids my family that's what I need I need a place to stay," said Rivera, who recently started working at a nursing home.