NIAGARA FALLS, NY - Niagara Falls police have arrested a 26-year-old man who they say could be responsible for "a couple hundred" instances of graffiti in the city.

Police say Edwin Vega of Buffalo uses the tag "Macho," and has hit junction boxes, buildings, stop signs, bridges and many other locations in Niagara Falls.

Vega was arrested May 24 and is now facing four felony and four misdemeanor charges.

© 2018 WGRZ