TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. — Emergency crews were called to Military Road Friday night after a pedestrian was struck and dragged under a pickup truck.

According to State Police, Arthur Martin, 53, of Niagara Falls, was leaving the Wegmans on Military Road in the Town of Niagara when he hit a 26-year-old Falls man in the crosswalk. Martin reportedly continued to drive for nearly 100 yards before stopping.

The 26-year-old victim was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC.

After failing sobriety tests, Martin would not perform a breath test, and was arrested on DWI charges.

The name of the pedestrian hit has not been released, but police say he is stable and conscious in the hospital.

Martin remains held in Niagara County Jail.

