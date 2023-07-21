Falconer music teacher arrested on child endangerment charge relating to relationship with student

Jeffrey Camp is accused of messaging a student to have them meet with him in the Falconer area.

FALCONER, N.Y. — A Falconer Central School music teacher has been arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Town of Ellicott Police says they arrested Jeffery Camp on Thursday after they received a tip about suspicious activity involving Camp and a student.

Police say that an investigation allegedly revealed that Camp had sent the student over 600 text massages, had attempted to get the student to meet up with him around Falconer and he tried to bring the student to school after hours.

A search warrant was issued by police and Camp's phone was taken as evidence.