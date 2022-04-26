Fake Stanley Cup rings seized at the Canadian border

Ten rings were seized by US Customs and Broder Protection at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo facility.

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — They may look like the real thing, but they are not. Earlier this month, US Customs and Broder Protection officers seized ten counterfeit Stanley Cup Championship rings due to trademark violations.

An examination of a selected shipment found counterfeit Detroit Red Wings championship rings from 1936 violated Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). CBP officers determined the rings had a total Manufacturers Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,000.

“Our CBP officers take pride in the work they do which includes protecting our economy and consumers from counterfeit goods,” said Champlain Area Port Director Steven Bronson. “Their role is crucial in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”