Former Erie County Department of Social Services Adult Protection case worker sentenced for directing payments to herself

Tamara Ebo, 45, was sentenced Wednesday to an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison for embezzling more than $42,000 from clients.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman was sentenced Wednesday morning to an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison for embezzling more than $42,000 from clients while she was employed as a case worker for the Erie County Department of Social Services Adult Protection.

Tamara Ebo, 45, pleaded guilty back in February to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree and one count of official misconduct.

Investigators say Ebo, while employed as a case worker, embezzled $42,574.16 from 14 clients between September 1, 2016, and June 30, 2019. They say she manipulated invoices, falsified vendor transactions and directed payments to herself.

Officials say they received a call from an employee from a nonprofit agency who reported several questionable transactions on an account to an individual who was being assisted by Ebo. She was terminated from her job shortly after.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Ebo signed a Confession of Judgment at the time of her plea to repay $42,574.16. At this time, Ebo has paid $5,000 in restitution to Erie County.

“These services are designed to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable adults in our community," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said. "She misappropriated funds intended to provide housing, transportation, and other basic needs for clients, many of whom live below the poverty level.