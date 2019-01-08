BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next seven years in prison for violating a protection order and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Robert Lucas, 39, was sentenced July 31.

Investigators say Lucas forced his way into the home of this ex-girlfriend last November, and brutally assaulted her, violating a no-contact order of protection.

The victim was taken to ECMC, where she received at least 50 stitches in her forehead.

When police located Lucas, he had blood on his shoes and pants.

“I hope that the victim feels not only safe, but that justice has been served by this defendant spending the next several years in prison for this senseless act of violence,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn in a released statement.

The judge also issued a final no-contact order of protection that remains in effect until 2033.