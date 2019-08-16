BUFFALO, N.Y. — The former boyfriend of Jacquetta Lee, who was found dead in her apartment on July 18, has been charged with one felony count of murder.

The office for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced the charge against Charles Jones, 24, on Friday afternoon.

Jones is accused of stabbing Lee to death in her Main Street apartment. She had been reported as missing days before by family members.

Jones was arrested following a standoff with police inside an apartment in the 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue Friday morning.

After Jones was arrested, police say the found the body of another female in the Jefferson Avenue apartment. They have not released the identity of that victim.

Jones is being held without bail and could face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Last month, Jones spoke to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing about Lee's death.

"I just want to find the person that did this and make them pay for what they did to her, and I'm not going to sleep until that gets done," Jones said.

