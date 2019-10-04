ALLEGANY, N.Y. — An Erie County woman has been arrested following an incident that took place April 3.

Sheriff's patrol responded to an accident on Route 417 in the town of Allegany early that morning.

A sobriety test determined Kiersten Kennedy, 24, was intoxicated. She was transported to the Allegany Police station. During the transport, Kennedy struck a deputy, cutting his face.

Kennedy has been charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated having a BAC of .18 or more, moving from lane unsafely, and assault..

She was sent to the Cattaraugus County Jail. Additional charges are pending.