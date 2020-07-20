Erie County Undersheriff Mark Wipperman retiring

County's Chief of Administration, John Greenan, will take over as acting undersheriff starting next month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's office second-in-command is calling it a career. After nearly 30 years in law enforcement Sheriff Tim Howard Monday announced that Undersheriff Mark Wippeman has decided to retire.

“When I was looking for a strong leader to be my second in command, I found the best person here within the ranks of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Howard. “Mark brought a long tradition of law enforcement with him; that’s why I asked him to be my Undersheriff. With his help, we accomplished re-accreditation of the Police Services Division, the accreditation of the Jail Management Division, and fulfilling the mandates in the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. We also achieved top SWAT Team in New York, expanded our K9 unit to serve in many roles of law enforcement, and so many more accomplishments. I can say today, without hesitation, the people of Erie County and the Sheriff’s Office are better today because of Mark.”

Wippeman began his law enforcement career as a deputy with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department before transferring to the NFTA Police force and then to the Erie County Sheriff's office. He started as a road patrol deputy before going on to become Sergeant, PBA president, Chief of Professional Standards Division, and lastly, Undersheriff.

“My dad was a cop, and I am a cop,” said Wipperman. “I cannot think of a more rewarding career, but my time is coming to an end. I entered this year knowing it was probably my last, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, and other events of this year, I felt now is the time. I am so appreciative of Sheriff Howard and the opportunities he provided. The Sheriff is like another father to me, and he has been an influential mentor in my police career, and I cannot fully express my gratitude to him. I look forward to a new chapter of my life and spending time with my wife, Mary, my mother, nieces and nephews, and my dogs and horses.”