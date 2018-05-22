ELMA, NY-- Police received several reports of car break-ins and vandalism in Elma over the course of two days.

Erie County Sheriff's say they received at least 14 separate reports from victims of incidents that occurred sometime between Sunday and Monday.

Deputies say the subject(s) entered vehicles and stole money, credit cards, sunglasses, medical equipment and keys. Some of the vehicles were unlocked.

The suspects are also suspected of slashing tires on Barlett, North Start and Winspear roads.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or home surveillance video is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-2903 and refer to CL# 18-038906.

