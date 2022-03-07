x
Crime

Erie County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scams

The Sheriff's Office received a report of a resident who fell for a phone scam of someone pretending to be from Amazon Tech Support.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is reminding people on how to avoid phone scams after a resident recently lost $100 to a scammer.

A Concord resident reported to falling for a scam where the caller was pretending to be from Amazon Tech Support. A total of $108 was withdrawn from their bank account as a result.

To help protect yourself from falling for a scam call, the Erie County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to know the red flags of a scam.

Those red flags are:

  • Payment required through pre-paid cards/ gift cards
  • The email requests you "follow" a link
  • You don't have an account at the bank or store
  • You were credited too much and you need to provide access to an account
  • Threats
  • Requests to access your computer

