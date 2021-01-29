Erie County Sheriff's Office trying to identify 2 people of interest in Springville

The sheriff's office says a contractor from Pennsylvania called at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday after his work truck was stolen from the Country Fair parking lot.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying two people of interest in connection to an incident in Springville.

The sheriff's office says a contractor from Pennsylvania called at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday after his work truck, which also contained work tools, was stolen from the Country Fair parking lot.

Using a security system from the store, they have identified a white man with facial hair and a woman with hair. They are attempting to identify the two.

The truck identified in the security footage is a brown 2011 Ford F-150 with a Pennsylvania license plate ZMK5875.