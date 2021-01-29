Erie County Sheriff's Office trying to identify 2 people of interest in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying two people of interest in connection to an incident in Springville.
The sheriff's office says a contractor from Pennsylvania called at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday after his work truck, which also contained work tools, was stolen from the Country Fair parking lot.
Using a security system from the store, they have identified a white man with facial hair and a woman with hair. They are attempting to identify the two.
The truck identified in the security footage is a brown 2011 Ford F-150 with a Pennsylvania license plate ZMK5875.
Anyone with information about the truck's location, or the identities of the man or the woman, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 716.858.2903 and reference CL# 21 006707.