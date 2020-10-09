Erie County Sheriff's Office: Trespass into Bills stadium or lots and you will be arrests

The sheriff's office put out a reminder Thursday saying that if anyone has the idea of trespassing into the Bills Stadium or the lots, you will be arrested.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has a warning for any Bills fan ahead of the game this Sunday in Orchard Park.

“We have worked with the Buffalo Bills organization to implement safety and security measures for the stadium and the lots,” said Sheriff Tim Howard in a press release. “The Bills have created a detailed and strict plan to abide by the governor’s orders, and my office will assist the team in enforcing the guidelines on stadium property.”

Due to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders prohibiting fans in the stadium and people gathering in the Bills’ lots, anyone entering the lots or the stadium will be arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will have Deputies and vehicles patrolling the lots and the stadium’s perimeter on Sunday. The measures will remain in effect until New York’s rules for sporting events are changed.

Erie County Executive Mark Polocarz also addressed the concern for private lot tailgating.