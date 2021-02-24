x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

Erie County Sheriff's Office attempting to identify Springville grand larceny suspects

They say the incident happened February 15, when a couple left the Walmart parking lot in a light or silver-colored, small SUV with $1,300 worth of merchandise.
Credit: Erie County Sheriff's Office

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying people who they say stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Springville.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened on February 15, when a couple left the parking lot in a light or silver-colored, small SUV.

They are looking for a White man who wore a white hoodie, black hat, mask, and sunglasses.

They are also looking for a White woman who wore a tan jacket with a fur-lined hood, a dark-colored mask, and a black cat hat.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it used the store's security system to find the two suspects.

Credit: Erie County Sheriff's Office

They say now they need help identifying and locating them.

Anyone with information about the couple is asked to call the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (716) 858-2903 and reference case CL# 21-011401.

Credit: Erie County Sheriff's Office

Related Articles