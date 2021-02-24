Erie County Sheriff's Office attempting to identify Springville grand larceny suspects

They say the incident happened February 15, when a couple left the Walmart parking lot in a light or silver-colored, small SUV with $1,300 worth of merchandise.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying people who they say stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Springville.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened on February 15, when a couple left the parking lot in a light or silver-colored, small SUV.

They are looking for a White man who wore a white hoodie, black hat, mask, and sunglasses.

They are also looking for a White woman who wore a tan jacket with a fur-lined hood, a dark-colored mask, and a black cat hat.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it used the store's security system to find the two suspects.

They say now they need help identifying and locating them.