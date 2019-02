ELMA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for a tractor trailer that deputies say hit a car in Elma on Tuesday and drove off.

It happened around 11, when investigators say the truck made a wide turn onto Transit Road from Clinton Street and hit a car, and it never stopped.

They say it's a blue or purple cab with a canvas-covered trailer and may have dragged something off after the accident.

If you have information, call police at 858-2903.