SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Springville man in connection with a larceny and stolen vehicle that took place Monday. Deputies are searching for 21-year-old Deniro Bly. He was last seen wearing black shorts without a shirt.

Deputies say Bly is accused of stealing liquor around noon Monday from a store on South Cascade Drive in the village. They tried to find and speak to Bly at an apartment complex on Barnstead Avenue, but he made an escape through a second floor window and took off into a wooded area. Sheriff's K-9s along with the department's Air-1 helicopter searched the area, but could not find him.

Shortly after, deputies were called to a complex on Commerce Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. They believe Bly stole the vehicle while running from deputies. He's also suspected of stealing three handguns and cash during a burglary Sunday on Mortons Corners Road in Concord.

Deputies say Bly did not display a weapon during the liquor store incident. However, they believe he still has the handguns and is advising the public to avoid contact with him.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Erie County Sheriff's Office at 858-2903.

Bly is out on bail from an incident last month where he was charged with assault, fleeing from police in a vehicle and resisting arrest.