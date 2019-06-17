SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a larceny that occurred in Springville. Police are searching for a white male who looked to be in his mid-20s; he was last seen wearing black shorts without a shirt.

The individual stole liquor from a Springville store. It is suspected that he was not armed during the incident, and is not considered to be an immediate threat.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Erie County Sheriff's Office at 858-2903.

2 On Your Side is currently looking into the story and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.