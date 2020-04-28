GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating several reports of stolen vehicles on Grand Island.

Investigators say they have responded to 10 reports of stolen vehicles since January 1. Eight of those cases, detectives say keys were left in the vehicle.

“Unfortunately, people are leaving valuables and keys in the car,” said Sheriff Tim Howard in a released statement. “Anytime items are left in plain view, nefarious individuals are going to take the opportunity to commit a crime.”

In addition to the stolen vehicles, deputies have been investigating car larcenies throughout the town.

“The thieves are not breaking windows or popping locks. Instead, they are simply pulling the door handle, and if the door opens, the criminals are going in,” said Howard.

Police arrested two minors on April 10. They have been charged with felony counts of grand larceny, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, and unauthorized use of a vehicle following a report of a stolen vehicle on April 9.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to not leave valuables in their vehicles, or their keys and to lock their doors.

RELATED: Forestry equipment stolen from Olmsted Parks Conservancy

RELATED: Lima man arrested, charged after investigation into car larcenies

RELATED: Stolen Spectrum truck leads police on chase through Batavia backyards