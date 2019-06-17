SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Deniro Bly Wednesday evening in North Buffalo.

Deputies say Bly is accused of stealing liquor around noon Monday from a store on South Cascade Drive in the village of Springville.

They tried to find and speak to Bly at an apartment complex on Barnstead Avenue, but he made an escape through a second-floor window and took off into a wooded area. Sheriff's K-9s along with the department's Air-1 helicopter searched the area, but could not find him.

Shortly after, deputies were called to a complex on Commerce Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. They believe Bly stole the vehicle while running from deputies. He's also suspected of stealing three handguns and cash during a burglary Sunday on Mortons Corners Road in Concord.

Deputies say Bly did not display a weapon during the liquor store incident.

Bly is out on bail from an incident last month where he was charged with assault, fleeing from police in a vehicle and resisting arrest.