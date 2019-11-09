BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new addition to the Erie County Sheriff's Office will help detect explosives.

K9 Danny, along with his partner Deputy Josh Batholomew, recently completed a 10-week training course at a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives facility in Virginia.

Part of the 400-hour training course included handler and obedience training and scent detection.

Danny, a two-year-old yellow lab, was given to the Sheriff's office by the ATF. He was selected through the Puppies Behind Bars program, which gives inmates an opportunity to contribute to society by providing service to law enforcement and the public.

Deputy Batholomew and Danny's duties will include responding to bomb threats and searching areas, stadium and buildings during and after events.