Erie County Sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to DWI in connection to 2020 crash

Aaron M. Naegely of Orchard Park pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and crashing a department vehicle on Jewett Holmwood Road in the Town of Aurora.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — An off-duty Erie County Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty Wednesday night in Aurora Town Court to driving while impaired.

The deputy, 46-year-old Aaron M. Naegely of Orchard Park, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing a department vehicle on Jewett Holmwood Road in the Town of Aurora the night of October 2, 2020.

Naegely received a one-year conditional discharge. He will also pay a $500 fine and surcharges, and his license was revoked for 90 days.

Naegely had faced up to a year in jail following his arraignment on DWI-related charges a year ago, when he had been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the case.