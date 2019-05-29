BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of another phone scam.

The Sheriff's office says they received two complaints regarding a person identifying themselves as a Sergeant Mason from the Erie County Sheriff's Office. The suspect caller told the individuals they had a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty. The scammer then instructs them to purchase a "Green Dot" card to pay the fine.

2 On Your Side spoke with the Erie County Sheriff's Office about what the public should know.

"Law enforcement, the Erie County Sheriff's Office, government, does not conduct business, via that way," Scott Zylka told 2 on Your Side.

Zylka, who serves as the Public Information Officer for the Erie County Sheriff's Office, wants residents to know this is not real.

If you get a phone call like this, police want you to ignore the scam attempts and hang up the phone.