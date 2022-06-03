Erie County Sheriff employee facing charges in domestic incident, placed on leave

North Tonawanda Police say Marc A. Scarpace was arrested on May 30 and charged with assault in the third degree and two counts of menacing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's jail deputy has been charged in connection with a domestic incident in North Tonawanda.

North Tonawanda Police say Marc A. Scarpace was arrested on May 30 and charged with assault third degree and two counts of menacing. They say the call involved a domestic incident.

Online court records show Scarpace pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment. His next scheduled court appearance is June 29.

2 On Your Side contacted the Erie County Sheriff's Office in regards to the arrest and they issued the following statement:

"The Sheriff’s Office was notified of his arrest, and Sheriff Garcia placed Mr. Scarpace on immediate Administrative Leave without pay. The Professional Standards Division is leading the administrative investigation."

Last month, in an unrelated case, another Erie County Jail deputy was terminated from his job with the county following his indictment on several charges.

The sheriff's office says their investigation found that Robert M. Dee violated at least eight sheriff's office policies and procedures. Dee is accused of forcibly touching a female inmate. He is also facing charges in an alleged domestic violence incident, according to prosecutors.