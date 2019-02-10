BUFFALO, N.Y. — Convicted Erie County Sheriff Deputy Kenneth Achtly has submitted his letter of resignation to the Sheriff.

Achtyl was found guilty by a jury of assault (reckless) in 3rd degree, official misconduct and falsifying records.

Achtyl was accused of assaulting a Bills fan during a 2017 tailgate.

Achtyl will be sentenced January 23, 2020. He will be released on his own recognizance until then.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he can't remember the last time a jury convicted a law enforcement officer.

"I'll concede that the kid didn't act perfectly, but at the end of the day, he didn't deserve to get a broken nose and a concussion. He didn't deserve to get the treatment that he got from the deputy," Flynn said.

Sheriff Timothy Howard spoke to the press following the verdict. He said at that time that Achtyl would remain suspended without pay until further notice.

His office released this statement:

Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard announced today that while reviewing Deputy Achtyl’s employment status following the jury trial last week, his office received a letter of resignation from Mr. Achtyl.

Sheriff Howard did discuss employment options with the County Attorney’s Office as well as reviewed past dismissals of Sheriff’s Office employees.

Deputy Achtyl was on paid administrative leave following the notification that an investigation was initiated into the December 3, 2017 incident. Following Deputy Achtyl’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office changed the Deputy’s status to leave without pay.

