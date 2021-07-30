Erie County Sheriff asking for help in car larceny case

Items, including credit and debit cards, were stolen from cars at Chestnut Ridge Park on Wednesday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard is asking for help with identifying a person of interest related to car larcenies that occured at Chestnut Ridge Park on Wednesday.

Multiple people reported having items, including credit and debit cards, removed from their cars. The cards were used the same day at the Hamburg Walmart.

Anyone with information about the individual in the store's surveillance footage is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at 716-858-2903 and refer to CL# 21-054468.

