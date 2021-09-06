Erie County Public Works employee struck by SUV in hit and run accident

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Salt and County Roads around 2:30p Tuesday for a report of a hit and run accident.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A public works employee was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run accident Tuesday in the Town of Clarence.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Salt and County Roads around 2:30p for a report of a hit and run accident.

The victim, who works for the Erie County Department of Public Works, was in the roadway performing road repairs when a black GM SUV passed a road closure sign on Salt Road and hit the employee.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued east on County Road. The driver is described as an older white male with gray hair and facial hair. The vehicle is believed to be either a black Chevy or GMC SUV.

The employee suffered minor injuries.