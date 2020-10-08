Erie County man arrested for driving while intoxicated

Police say Daniel J. Jennings, 36, of Sardinia had a 0.12% blood alcohol concentration when tested at the station. The legal limit in New York State is .08 percent.

DELEVAN, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested a man during a Saturday traffic stop on Delevan Avenue in Delevan for driving while intoxicated.

Troopers pulled over Daniel J. Jennings, 36, of Sardinia. Troopers say he was "exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication." He failed field sobriety tests at the scene, according to State Police.

He was brought to the State Police Station in Machias and arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the first degree and Driving While Intoxicated.

Police say he had a 0.12% blood alcohol concentration when tested at the station. The legal limit in New York State is .08 percent.