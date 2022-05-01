Erie County jail deputy charged with violating order of protection

Deputy Robert Dee was arraigned in Eden Town Court on Wednesday, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's jail deputy was charged Wednesday with violating an order of protection according to district attorney John Flynn.

During a news conference about a corrections officer charged with promoting prison contraband in Alden, Flynn added that another member of the sheriff's office was just arraigned in Eden.

Flynn said jail Deputy Robert Dee was arrested for violating an order of protection after a domestic violence incident in December involving the same woman. Law enforcement was called to his home in Eden on December 9, according to Flynn, and was suspended afterward.

Dee reportedly took the woman home from a bar in Hamburg on Tuesday, January 4, which Flynn added led to another altercation.

Dee was arraigned on $25,000 bail in Eden Town Court the next day. He is scheduled to be back in court on January 11.