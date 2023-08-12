Erie County halting the arrival of asylum seekers following arrests

The National Guard is being sent to all hotels in Erie County that are currently housing asylum seekers.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Transportation of asylum seekers to Erie County has been paused following the arrest of an asylum seeker in Cheektowaga on Friday.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also announced that the National Guard is being sent to all hotels in Erie County that are currently housing asylum seekers. The National Guard is being sent to be a "stabilizing presence." It will take the guards members a few days to arrive.

Poloncarz said there is currently uniformed security at the hotels.

An asylum seeker was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment after an incident involving a woman working with the asylum seekers. The suspect, Kindu Jeancy, 22, of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was staying at the Best Western at 601 Dingens Street in the Town of Cheektowaga.

A 27-year-old woman who was working at the hotel with Platinum Community Care, an agency employed to help the asylum seekers, walked into the Cheektowaga Police station after 4 p.m. on Friday to report an incident involving one of the asylum seekers.

The Cheektowaga Police conducted an investigation and arrested Jancey.

Chief Brian Gould provided the details of the arrest at a press conference on Saturday morning.

After the incident, Poloncarz contacted New York City Mayor Eric Adams to request that transportation of all asylum seekers to Erie County be halted while the county evaluates security issues. Adams agreed to no longer send people to Erie County.

"We also discussed the need for a new and improved security plan, especially considering DocGo, the third party hired by New York City to run the hotel operations, may have interfered with this investigation. Mayor Adams agreed that we need to address all security concerns with the hotels. We have already begun discussing ways to increase security and reduce any threat to our community," said Poloncarz. "Additionally, I joined Chief Gould in calling for the closure of the Dingens Street facility and for full reimbursement by New York City to the town of Cheektowaga for all costs associated with securing these hotels. We were not advised of the placement of asylum seekers in the Dingens Street hotel until it occurred. It is not a suitable location and should be closed."