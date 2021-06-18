Erie County DA, partners announce restorative justice programs for WNY teen offenders

The goal is to focus on the needs of victims, offenders, and their communities, rather than traditional punishment through the criminal justice system.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A mix of community partners -- including the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the Buffalo Police Department, and the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition -- are working together in a new effort to keep teens from getting further involved in the criminal justice system.

On Friday, they announced the first installment of a collaborative restorative justice program, that in the end, if completed, would dismiss the teens of the pending charges against them.

The goal is to focus on the needs of victims, offenders, and their communities, rather than traditional punishment through the criminal justice system.

The three participants in the pilot program, all 16 and 17-years-olds, were arrested for car theft.

"The focus and purpose is to have an upfront conversation about the impact this type of crime has on the victims' lives, and their community, in an effort to help the kids gain some perspective on the consequences of their choices," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

The teens in the program were also given an opportunity to talk about what led them to commit the crime in the first place.

"When we drilled down as to why they were getting involved and stealing cars, it turns out that a few of them were homeless, and they were stealing cars to find a place to sleep," Flynn said.

He added, "These are the kind of kids I do not want to throw in jail. I want to help."

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 18, 2021 RESTORATIVE JUSTICE PILOT PROGRAM FOR ADOLESCENT OFFENDERS PENDING PROSECUTION IN... Posted by Erie County District Attorney on Friday, June 18, 2021

The teens also took part in a dialogue with members of Buffalo Police Department to gain a better understanding of the officer's perspective.

"One of the great things we can do as police officers is use our power to communicate and create dialogue, and we believe that that's going to be an answer, is making sure that we resolve some of these issues that we see and making sure that we can help these kids have better lives in the future," Captain Tommy Champion of Buffalo Police NET said.

A main anchor in this initiative is Dina Thompson, the executive director of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition.

"It's, for us, as an organization, an outcry that we need to center the youth's voices and stop making decisions for youth, but we need to center their voices to ask, 'What is it?' And that's a restorative question, 'What is happening?' 'What do you need to make things right?' And when you center the youth's voice, we can get their perspective, and then we can provide the answers that they need in order to move forward," Thompson said.

She added, "It's not a one-organization effort. It's not a system's effort. It is a whole community effort and this work cannot be done unless we come together as a whole community."

In the final stage of the program, the teens will be offered mentorship and job placement opportunities in addition to a variety of other services.