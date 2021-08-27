Flynn: Possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is a felony offense

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn says anyone who is in possession of a forged vaccine card could be charged with a felony offense.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney is issuing a warning to residents about fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

This warning comes as many local colleges welcome back students as they move in ahead of the fall semester. And with some local colleges and universities requiring students to show proof of their vaccination status in order to return to in-person learning, we're hearing that fake vaccine cards are popping up on campus.

Students may want to think twice because selling, buying or using a fake vaccine card can lead to a serious criminal charge.

Someone who is knowingly in possession of a falsified COVID-19 vaccine card could be charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a class D felony. If convicted, an individual could face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.