Erie County DA warns of home improvement scams

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With spring around the corner, the Erie County District Attorney's office is warning about home improvement scams.

District Attorney John Flynn says he's seeing more reports of fake contractors trying to rip people off. He says you should avoid hiring someone online, and you should definitely meet them in person before signing a contract.

Flynn says these scammers promise great deals, telling the homeowner that the only thing they need to pay for upfront is supplies.

Flynn said that is a clear sign of fraud.

Earlier this week, the Erie County Sheriff's Office reminded people on how to avoid phone scams after a resident recently lost $100 to a scammer.