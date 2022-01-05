Erie County correctional officer arrested after jail contraband investigation

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said a cell phone, a phone charger, and marijuana were discovered within the Alden facility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff Office said a correctional officer has been arrested following an investigation into contraband at the Erie County Correctional Facility.

According to the release, on January 4, just before 6:30 p.m. deputies located Jason Stachowski’s vehicle on I-190 near Clinton Street. While attempting to take him into custody, Stachowski was confrontational with deputies and tried to run. They were able to secure him and take him into custody.

The sheriff's office said in mid-December, the narcotics and intelligence unit worked with jail management supervisors, and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office after a cell phone, a phone charger, and an amount of marijuana was discovered within the Alden facility.

Information collected through the investigation led the sheriff’s office to Stachowski as the individual who smuggled in the contraband.

After the traffic stop, Stachowski was arrested on complaints of introducing dangerous contraband into a prison and obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest.

Stachowski is being held at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office holding center and he is currently suspended without pay.