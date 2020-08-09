ECSO: 3 Labor Day weekend DWI arrests

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says one individual was arrested on September 4 and two were arrested on Labor Day, September 7.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Following the Labor Day weekend and statewide DWI crackdown, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that three individuals were arrested for driving while impaired.

The sheriff's office says one individual was arrested on September 4 and two were arrested on Labor Day, September 7.

The first arrest happened in the Town of Clarence on September 4. Authorities performed a traffic stop along Transit Road for a speeding vehicle. Gene Rossano, Jr. of East Amherst was charged with DWI and speeding. Rossano refused the chemical test.

The other two arrests happened on September 7 in the Town of Elma and the Town of Cheektowaga.

Following a traffic stop and subsequent investigation at Transit Road and Clinton Street, Charlene Cunningham, of Buffalo, was found to be intoxicated. A chemical test revealed Cunningham had a BAC level nearly two times the legal limit.

Cunningham was charged with a DWI, operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or higher, drinking alcohol in a vehicle on the highway, and operating a vehicle without registration and insurance.