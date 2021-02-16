Employee for Erie County Child Protection Services pleads guilty to official misconduct

Nicole Wichlacz, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman could face up to one year in jail for giving a friend private information from Erie County Social Services CPS.

Investigators say they received a tip that while Wichlacz was employed as a clerk typist for CPS, she accessed county records and gave information to a friend on multiple occasions between July 30, 2019 to December 27, 2019.

It is unlawful for an employee to take any action on a CPS case involving a family member or friend, or for their personal financial interest.

Wichlacz was fired from her position in November 2020.