Elmwood Village stabbing captured in video posted to Instagram

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new video posted to Instagram of Thursday's stabbing on Elmwood Avenue is providing a different perspective of what Buffalo Police are calling an unprovoked incident.

The clip posted by the account "Everything Buffalo" shows a man in all black running away from a couple near Elmwood Avenue and West Ferry Street in broad daylight.

Officers say the boyfriend was stabbed during the encounter. They are still searching for the suspect but the victim was taken to a hospital, where he's recovering.

Buffalo Police has said there's been a recent string of crime in the neighborhood including robberies and stolen cars.