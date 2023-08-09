An Elmwood Village business says crime is rising, but officials say otherwise

The business says it has been robbed 10 times this year. Buffalo Police confirm 6 reported calls in the past 4 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local businesses in Elmwood Village have been complaining about the rise in crime for months. One business is dealing with multiple acts of larceny, which may cause them to close their doors for good.

"I had my eye on one gentleman over there. There was another guy in this corner. When I had my eye on him, the other guy started stuffing his bag," store employee Elizabeth Cardinale said.

By the end, Cardinale says two masked men got away with two women's coats. She felt outnumbered and tried to handle the situation the best she could but was pushed and threatened. Not to mention, she says this isn't the first time but the 10th time this year. They've lost thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The store may close for good at the end of the month.

"Why do you feel like they're targeting this store specifically? 'My guess is because of the design of the store. I know a lot of other stores on Elmwood. There's not a lot of nooks and crannies," Cardinale says.

Not only Cardinale but also the store owner feels crime has been spiking in the area. However, that's not what Buffalo Police or The Elmwood Village Association President are saying.

In a statement sent by Buffalo Police, it says, "Buffalo Police have responded to six reported calls of larceny in the last four years to that address. Detectives have attempted to investigate the incidents but have not received follow-up calls or requests for video from store management."

It's unknown if the store owner reported every crime that happened.

"I do not notice an increase in crime. The other businesses that have replied say they also do not feel unsafe. They do not see an uptick in crime whatsoever," said Therese Deutchlander, the Elmwood Village Association president.

She also owns Thin Ice on Elmwood Avenue. To further prove her point, she shows me messages between her and other business owners.