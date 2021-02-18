Elmwood Avenue barbershop endures another break-in

This time nothing was taken, but back on February 8th, more than $2,500 worth of clippers and electronics was stolen Rust Belt Barbering & Salon Co.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was just last week that 2 On Your Side first reported a series of break-ins at a few salons.

One of those locations, Rust Belt Barbering & Salon Co., was broken into again earlier this week. This time nothing was taken, but back on February 8, more than $2,500 worth of clippers and electronics was stolen.

Buffalo police officers tell 2 On Your Side that investigators are looking for video evidence to locate a suspect.

Rust belt's owner is hoping for an update soon.

"It's just a big inconvenience. Obviously we know salons were shut down twice with COVID, and now being broken into twice has kind of ... it's an interesting start to our year," Rachel Casey said.

Buffalo Police officers ask that you contact them if have any information about any of these break-ins at the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.