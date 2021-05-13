Efforts made address domestic violence in more rural New York areas

Migrant workers on farms, especially women, may face domestic abuse, so a special grant helped bring in a Spanish-speaking counselor at the YWCA in Genesee County.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Counselors say cases of domestic violence increased during the COVID pandemic, with some victims forced by COVID restrictions to stay in a toxic environment for abuse.

That situation may be compounded for those living in more rural areas of Western New York including many farmworkers.

Genesee County's YWCA dedicated domestic violence program helps victims and survivors with caring advocates available 24-7 on their hotline at (585) 343-7513.

And again, it's no surprise to hear that in part due to COVID, there's been more need for services and help. Program director Justina Garner says: "It's definitely increased. There's some people who were stuck home with their abusers during the pandemic and it was more difficult for them to reach out. But our services have been very busy."

Batavia Police recently arrested two men who tried to strangle or choke their female partners, one of them losing consciousness.

Assistant Chief Christopher Camp noted: "Smaller community. We handle about 21,000 calls for service each year, so when we get something like that, it definitely does stick out."

Obviously in a less populated area, there are less transportation options, and perhaps fewer friends and neighbors to help. Plus there can be small-town shame, according to YWCA domestic violence counselor Christina Dadey, who said, "In a small town, I feel it's a little more difficult because we see the same faces.

Migrant workers on farms, especially women, may face domestic abuse, so a special grant brought in Jennifer Blais, who is a new Spanish-speaking counselor for outreach and more at the YWCA.

"The isolation, that is compounded for farm workers because there's also like this added layer of social isolation because of the language barrier," Blais said.

Blais says she can now "support survivors and help them understand. There's a lack of familiarity where people don't understand the legal system here, and migrant farmworkers might not, so explaining that to them, helping make that call or with that police report."

And overall the Family Justice Center with offices here in Erie County is setting up a center to serve Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties as well. Mary Travers Murphy is the executive director.