ECSO: Woman swallows drugs, lighter, glass pipe prior to arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a woman admitted to swallowing drugs and drug paraphernalia prior to her arrest.

Officials say Ruby Gerland was in custody at the Erie County Holding Center on March 14 when she allegedly told a deputy that she swallowed 10 baggies of heroin, an 8-ball of crack cocaine, a lighter and a glass pipe prior to her arrest on March 8.

They say Gerland admitted to throwing up the items on March 10, and re-ingested them on March 13.

The lighter was discovered following a bowel movement, officials say. The other items were still believed to be in her digestive tract.

Gerland was taken to the Erie County Medical Center for a medical procedure to remove the items.

The Sheriff's office is still investigating and charges are pending.