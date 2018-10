GRAND ISLAND, NY-- A Grand Island man and his girlfriend are charged with sexually abusing his 4-year-old daughter, and police are still looking for him.

The sheriff's office announced they've arrested Courtney McDonnell, 28, after her indictment on several felony charges.

Her boyfriend, who is the child's father, Jacob Beach didn't show up for his arraignment and police are looking for anyone who knows where he is to call 716-858-2903.



