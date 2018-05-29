BUFFALO, NY - Erie County officials were stunned five months ago to learn that the man heading up the Social Services department was accused of raping and assaulting a woman he supervised at a conference in Albany. Back in late December Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told reporters, "I'm angry to put it mildly. But once we realized we had an issue and a problem, we went about it to deal with it."

Dirschberger resigned after the county determined he violated the county's fraternization policy. But now the Erie County Legislature wants to deal with it.

Their unanimous choice last week was to hire the Lemire law firm of New York City. Legislature Minority Chair Joseph Lorigo explains, "Their expertise in these types of issues is second to none."

But that expertise obviously won't come cheap - perhaps six figures or more. Lorigo adds, "They're gonna give us an update once they reach about 50 thousand and anything over and above 100 thousand they're gonna have to come back to us for."

2 On Your Side asked, "How would you justify the use of tax dollars in this case?

Lorigo replied, "I think given the severity of the allegations and the seriousness of what happened. I think it's worth looking into. Not only to protect Erie County taxpayers from further liability but also to protect Erie County workers."

Democratic Legislator Thomas Loughran says it was a unanimous vote with a bi-partisan concern. "You have to have outside counsel...and preferably out of the area. You know they've never done business wth Erie County before."

And lawmakers stress this firm lead by a former federal prosecutor who counseled the NYPD is the real deal. Lorigo says, "They're actually right now writing for the American Bar Association the how to guide for investigating sexual harassment claims."

Loughran also points out the bottom line issue in this matter. "At the very least we gotta make sure that we have the right policies in place to protect our county workers."

We did not get a response from the administration of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. But they have stated they were not aware of any prior claims of harassment or abuse involving Al Dirschberger.

Dischberger's attorney has maintained his client's innocence.

© 2018 WGRZ